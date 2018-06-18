Roads closed after car strikes utility pole, house

The Temple Police Department is investigating a collision where a vehicle struck a house on Monday.

According to Temple Police, officers responded to call where a vehicle hit a pole then drove into a house on the 700 block of South Main Street at 2:27 p.m.

The male driver of a 2008 black GMC Yukon told officers he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the pole and then a house.

The driver and his passenger had minor injuries and were transported to Baylor Scott & White. There were no injuries to anyone inside the house.

Oncor Electric was on the scene for the down power lines, according to Temple Police.

East Ave H between South Main and South 2nd Street will be shut down for several hours.

Temple Police continues to investigate the accident.

