Man receives life sentence for 5 counts of aggravated robbery; called 'walking crime spree'

A man has accepted a life plea on five counts of robbery on Monday.

According to the District Attorney's office, Jesse Renee Felan, Jr. has pleaded guilty in the 54th District Court of McLennan County to five counts of Aggravated Robbery, receiving a life sentence on each count. Felan also pled guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, receiving 10 years in TDCJ for that offense.

Felan may be eligible for parole after 30 years of time served.

"Jesse Renee Felan, Jr was a walking crime spree preying on innocent citizens in and around Waco," Gina Long, Assistant District Attorney said. "The willingness of these victims to stand against evil and tell their stories allowed us to secure these life sentences minutes before seating a jury. Their courage allowed justice to prevail and I thank them for that.”

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.