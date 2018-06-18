Teen suicide prevention being discussed by educators - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Teen suicide prevention being discussed by educators

By Douglas Galler, Photographer
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The 13th Annual Teen Suicide Prevention Symposium was held at the ESC Region 12 Center in Waco on Monday.

Over 100 teachers, counselors and mental health professionals gathered to discuss and learn about what to look for and how to have a conversation about suicide.

Different topics including bullying prevention, laws that schools have to follow in regards to suicide prevention, mental health and social work were discussed. Getting help for someone who is thinking about suicide is a team effort and not the responsibility of one person.

Jeni Janek, Counselor Specialist and Crisis Response Team Leader at ESC Region 12, said this event helps bring more attention to suicide and provides resources and tools to keep kids safe.

“We’re finding a big gap between our education personnel and our mental health folks. We want to bring them together so that we can have a comprehensive way to help students who are in crisis,” Janek said. 

Some educators are able to obtain Licensed Professional Counselor and Continuing Education Unit credits. This will help those who obtain these credits to do their jobs more effectively and efficiently in serving students in their schools.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • For immigrants, still no word on when they will be reunited

    For immigrants, still no word on when they will be reunited

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:06 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:06:01 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:29:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jesus Funes, 19-months, cries as his mother, Diva Funes, both immigrants from Honduras, holds him after being escorted back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were tol...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jesus Funes, 19-months, cries as his mother, Diva Funes, both immigrants from Honduras, holds him after being escorted back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were tol...

    About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

    More >>

    About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

    More >>

  • At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants

    At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-20 01:12:25 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:28:31 GMT
    Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

    More >>

    Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

    More >>

  • Alternative Melania Trump jacket sells out

    Alternative Melania Trump jacket sells out

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:19:56 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:19:56 GMT
    The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket, but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets. (Source: Wildfang.com)The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket, but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets. (Source: Wildfang.com)

    The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.

    More >>

    The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly