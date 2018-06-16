Police identify suspect who shot his 75-year-old father, causing him to lose leg

Police have identified the suspect who turned himself in to Harker Heights police for shooting his 75-year-old father in the leg.

Police say 49-year-old Ricky Frank Thomas Barker has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting, which happened on Friday.

Harker Heights Police said the shooting happened at approximately 7:18 p.m. at 305 Illinois Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police that he had come home from a shopping trip and was shot after he entered his home.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital on Friday. His leg was removed because of the damage from the gunshot wound.

Barker was transported to Bell County Jail on Saturday. He has a suggested bond of $500,000, according to Harker Heights Police.

