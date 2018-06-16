Police identify suspect who shot his 75-year-old father, causing him to lose leg

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.More >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.More >>
Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.More >>
Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.More >>
The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.More >>
The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.More >>
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.More >>
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.More >>
The U.S. is leaving the U.N. Human Rights Council, which Ambassador Nikki Haley calls an organization "not worthy of its name."More >>
The U.S. is leaving the U.N. Human Rights Council, which Ambassador Nikki Haley calls an organization "not worthy of its name."More >>