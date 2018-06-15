Waco considers increasing loan amount for first time home buyers

The Waco City Council will consider whether to increase the loan limit for a program that helps first time home buyers.

Currently, the Down Payment Assistance Program helps low income and moderate-income families who qualify for the assistance with a $15,000 loan. The City of Housing and Economic Development is proposing to increase the loan amount to $25,000. The money will come from funding the city receives from the U.S. Department of Housing.

"Housing prices have increased in the last 10 years by about 50 percent and the cost for affordable homes that we build has increased by 30 percent but the average area median income has increased only 15 percent," Assistant Director Galen Price said.

The city council will decide whether to approve the change on Tuesday.

