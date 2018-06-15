Doris Miller Memorial needs more funding to complete site

The Doris Miller Memorial in Waco is almost done, but organizers said they need more money before it's officially complete.

Construction workers recently poured concrete at the site, which is right along the Brazos River at Bledsoe-Miller Park in Waco.

Cultural Arts of Waco is leading the $2.5 million project.

Doreen Ravenscroft, President of Cultural Arts of Waco, met with the Tax Increment Financing Zone board Thursday for additional funding. Ravenscroft said the board approved it, but city council will ultimately make the final decision.

The memorial site is asking for donations in order to build the ships hull, which will be the memorial's backdrop.

