Former City of Woodway employee charged with forgery, previously charged with credit card abuse

Another charge has been added to a Woodway city employee for forgery.

Robert Starnes, 43, was arrested for credit card abuse in May. Starnes served as the Utility Operator/Supervisor for the City of Woodway.

Starnes was charged with forgery on June 5.

According to Woodway police, the Director of Community Services for Woodway had tried to purchase items with the city's small item fund. After finding it to be short on funds, an investigation found that two items had been purchased by Starnes: an echo chainsaw and two LED lights. None of the items were found on or in a city vehicle or property.

Starnes had previously been accused of purchasing six tires for personal use.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.