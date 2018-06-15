Police investigate after baby found in dumpster - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police investigate after baby found in dumpster

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KXXV) -

A Metroplex police department is investigating after finding a baby in a dumpster. 

Hurst Police Department responded to the 900 block of Melbourne Road. When officers arrived, they met a woman. Officers located a baby, who appeared to be in good health, in a dumpster nearby. 

The woman and baby were taken to local hospitals. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly