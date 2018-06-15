Looking for a gift for dad? Check out these options

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 17.

According to the National Retail Federation, Father’s Day spending is expected to reach a near-record $15.3 billion as 77 percent of Americans will celebrate the holiday and spend an average of $133 per person.

Here is a list of some of Academy’s best-selling items for Father’s Day:

Grills, smokers and barbeque essentials

YETI coolers, buckets and drinkware

Rods, reels, baits and lures

Apparel from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Magellan Outdoors

Columbia PFG Shoes, currently 25% off

Select Nike footwear, currently 25% off

Golf balls and bags

Licensed apparel

