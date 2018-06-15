Looking for a gift for dad? Check out these options - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Looking for a gift for dad? Check out these options

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KXXV) -

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 17. 

According to the National Retail Federation, Father’s Day spending is expected to reach a near-record $15.3 billion as 77 percent of Americans will celebrate the holiday and spend an average of $133 per person.

Here is a list of some of Academy’s best-selling items for Father’s Day: 

  • Grills, smokers and barbeque essentials
  • YETI coolers, buckets and drinkware
  • Rods, reels, baits and lures
  • Apparel from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Magellan Outdoors
  • Columbia PFG Shoes, currently 25% off
  • Select Nike footwear, currently 25% off
  • Golf balls and bags
  • Licensed apparel

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly