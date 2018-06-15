Report: Willie Nelson says Christians should be 'up in arms' over undocumented immigrant children being separated from parents

Country music star Willie Nelson is expressing strong opinions about undocumented immigrant children being separated from their parents. (Source: Wiki Commons)

Country music star Willie Nelson is expressing strong opinions about undocumented immigrant children being separated from their parents.

According to magazine Rolling Stone, Nelson criticized U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his recent comments about children being separated from their parents at the border.

"What's going on at our southern border is outrageous," said Nelson to the magazine. "Christians everywhere should be up in arms."

Nelson grew up in Abbott, five hours from the border.

In May, President Trump's administration issued a zero-tolerance policy that called for immigrants crossing the border illegally to be prosecuted. Minors cannot be held in criminal custody.

