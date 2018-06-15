Man accused of firing shots at park arrested in Falls County

A man accused of firing shots at Wilson Ball Park during an ongoing game was arrested in Falls County.

According to the Temple Police Department, an arrest warrant from the shots fired call was issued on June 11. Officers learned that a female was sitting inside her car when two males approached her demanding her to exit the vehicle. The female said one male pulled on the door trying to gain access into the vehicle, but it was locked. One male then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot once through the driver's side window.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a dark blue Ford Ranger, and nothing else. The shooting happened at 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the glass breaking and cutting her face, according to Temple Police.

Temple Police continued to investigate. Deante Spencer, 19-years-old, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with Temple Police.

Spencer was arrested in Falls County Friday after a carjacking in Marlin.

The Marlin Police Department and Falls County Sheriff's Office were on the scene.

There were several guns and drugs found in the vehicle. Two others were in the car as well.

Marlin Police Captain Simmons said this is an ongoing investigation with a joint effort from Temple Police, U.S. Marshals, Marlin Police and the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

"U.S. Marshalls contacted the Marlin Police Department because they were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant which led them to the CEFCO in Marlin," Simmons said. "Multiple suspects were taken into custody without incident."

