Man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault

A Moody man was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a Temple woman.

Thursday, a jury found Evan Andrew Basham guilty of aggravated sexual assault after only a little more than an hour of deliberation.

Basham was sentenced to life in prison and a fine of $10,000, which is the maximum punishment for the charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Basham was tried by Fred Burns and Shelly Strimple of the Bell County District Attorney's office.

"The District Attorney's Office and the family of the victim extend gratitude to the detectives and police officers of the Temple Police Department for their hard work in bringing Evan Basham to justice,” Henry Garza, the Bell County District Attorney, told Central Texas News Now on Friday.

In November of 2016, Basham, wearing a mask and carrying a gun, confronted a Temple woman in her garage, according to court documents.

Basham struck the woman with the gun and drug her into her home.

After tying up and gagging the woman, Basham sexually assaulted her, the documents say.

Two men, friends of the victim, came to check on the woman.

The men entered the home through the open garage while calling out the victim's name.

Basham attempted to run past them, but the two men fought and restrained Basham until the police arrived, the documents say.

