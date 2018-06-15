WHOOPS! Tweet captures wrong way driver on Waco Circle

The new paint job on the Circle was supposed to help drivers navigate the scary world of roundabouts...but maybe not to all.

As seen in a tweet from user Mariah Cryer, a friend captured a wrong way driver trying to navigate the Circle located off of La Salle Avenue.

My sisters friends sent me this... pic.twitter.com/GzkRtQ2DHt — Mariah Cryer (@mariahcryer) May 23, 2018

Hopefully, they made it to their destination safely!

TRIVIA: What does the Circle look like?

