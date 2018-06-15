Man arrested after police said he assaulted victim while she was driving

A man is in jail after police said he punched and threatened a victim while she was driving.

Woodway Public Safety said that the suspect, Jorge Flores, 38, was arrested on June 7 after he allegedly punched, threatened and shift a moving car into neutral while the victim was driving.

Police said Flores punched the victim in the head. The victim told police that while she was driving, Flores had shifted the car into neutral several times from the passenger seat. The victim said Flores had also removed her glasses and punched her in the jaw. Unable to see well, the victim pulled into the H-E-B parking lot, where Flores threatened to kill her if she left the car, according to police.

A witness told police that they had seen Flores hitting the victim and the victim screaming.

The victim was able to escape and run into the store. Flores allegedly tried to run after her but was stopped by a bystander in the parking lot. Police said he fled the scene.

Flores is being held at the McLennan County Jail. He was charged with assault family violence and unlawful restraint, both third-degree felonies.

His bond is set at $10,000.

