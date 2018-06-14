Killeen ISD counselor honored at Region 12 ceremony

A Killeen ISD counselor named secondary counselor of the year in the Texas Education Agency's Region 12 on Thursday.

Deborah Fay, a counselor at Killeen ISD’s Manor Middle School, has served as a counselor for the past 14 years. Fay said she was inspired by her middle school counselor to pursue this career. She believes that counseling is an evolving art, using solution-focused methods and impact therapy.

Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said the district is behind her every step of the way.

“We are very proud of Ms. Fay and the job she does every day serving her students," Craft said. "Ms. Fay is a testament to this endeavor and we praise her accomplishment.”

