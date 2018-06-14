Copperas Cove reminds community of heat safety

The City of Copperas Cove warns the community about the dangers of being trapped in a car during the summer months.

Heatstroke can be dangerous and even deadly. They caution people to never leave any children, pets or older adults in an unattended parked car.

Use the following life-saving tips from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

* Look before you lock. Get into the routine of always checking the backseat of your vehicle before you lock the doors and walk away.

* A Gentle Reminder. Keep a stuffed animal or another reminder in your child’s car seat when it is empty and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the backseat.

* A Routine Check. If someone else is driving your child, or you alter your daily routine, always check to see if your child arrived safely.

* A key to Safety. You know to keep your vehicle locked, but also keep your keys out of reach. Nearly 3 in 10 deaths happen when an unattended child gains access to a vehicle.

Learn More about heat safety for vehicles online.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.