TCSA names new executive officer

The Texas Charter School Association hired a new chief executive officer on Thursday.

Starlee Coleman was announced the new chief executive officer for TCSA. Tom Castro, chairman of TCSA Board of directors, said the organization undertook an extensive search for a new CEO.

According to Castro, Coleman has a strong track record working with public charters around the country and she is also a great communicator and executive.

Coleman was born in Texas and earned her Bachelor of Arts in English at Arizona State University in 1998 and was part of the University’s Honors College.

Coleman served as a Vice President for Communications for the National Alliance for the Public Charter Schools. Her campaign focused on growing successes public charters have enjoyed nationally. Coleman also founded SchoolForeward LLC, a public affairs firm in Washington, D.C. that advances education reform policy objectives.

According to Chuck Cook, Interim CEO of TCSA, Coleman will be a great addition to the team.

“Starlee brings a wealth of experience both with public charter schools and working with elected officials," Cook said. "She’s going to be an outstanding leader for the TSCA team.”

Coleman will take the CEO position starting on Sept. 4.

