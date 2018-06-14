Memorial dedication ceremony for fallen trooper

A memorial stone ceremony for a fallen trooper will be held June 20.

According to DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard, Damon C. Allen was shot and killed while making a traffic stop in Freestone County on Thanksgiving Day 2017.

A memorial stone will be placed in his honor June 20 at 11 a.m. at the Freestone County Courthouse in Fairfield.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.