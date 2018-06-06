Non-profit seeks communities help to open an emergency housing f - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Non-profit seeks communities help to open an emergency housing facility for foster kids

By Adam Schindler, Photographer
Garden of Hope Central Texas (Source: KXXV) Garden of Hope Central Texas (Source: KXXV)
SALADO, TX (KXXV) -

The Garden of Hope Central Texas has been working for several months to convert an old church into an emergency foster facility for children in Salado.

The facility is large enough to hold up to 20 kids at a time. The facility is meant to house children while CPS finds other arrangements for them.   

Thanks to volunteers and donations, they're finally inches away from opening the doors but still need help from the community to cross the finish line. All of the renovations are nearly complete, but they still need around $70,000 to cover initial operating costs until government funding comes in.

The GOH Central Texas said there are thousands of foster kids that don't have homes and nowhere to go when CPS first get involved. So, it's important to get the doors open as soon as possible. 

The GOH Central Texas is set to hold its last community workday on June 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They need help from the community to put the final touches on the facility and to help clean.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to GOH Central Texas, you can visit them online.

