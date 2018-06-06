Rangers make 40 picks in MLB draft

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.More >>
Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.More >>
Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.More >>
Bartolo Colon worked five innings for his 243rd career victory, matching Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal for the most by a player born in the Dominican Republic when the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Wednesday night.More >>
Evan Gattis hit a two-run homer early and Yuli Gurriel added a two-RBI single in a four-run seventh inning that lifted the Houston Astros to a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.More >>
