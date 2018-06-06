Rangers make 40 picks in MLB draft - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Rangers make 40 picks in MLB draft

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
ARLINGTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas Rangers selected 30 players today on the final day of the 2018Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, which included rounds 11 through 40.

The Rangers selected 40 players overall in this year’s draft. The 40 players include 27 pitchers (24 right-handed, 3 left-handed), 7 infielders, 3 outfielders, and 3 catchers. Texas selected 24 college players and made 16 high school picks.

Some notable Rangers picks on the final day of the draft:

In the 11th round, Texas selected right-handed pitcher Billy Layne, Jr out of Seton Hall. The Rangers drafted Layne 37th round of the 2015 June Draft, but he did not sign. Layne was a 2018 All-Big East Second Team selection this season, going 5-1 with a 3.09 ERA over 15 games/10 starts for the Pirates.

The Rangers selected left-handed pitcher Grant Wolfram out of Davenport Michigan in the 18th round. The pick was dedicated to Rangers amateur scout Roger Coryell, who passed away on April 5. Coryell joined the Texas organization as the club’s area scout for Michigan and Ohio in 2009.

Shortstop Frainyer Chavez of Midland College was the club’s selection in the 22nd round. Chavez graduated from Little Elm High School in 2017 and was named UIL District 14-5A Most Valuable Player as a senior.

In the 19th round, Texas selected catcher Xavier Valentin out of Leadership Christian Academy in Puerto Rico. Valentin is the son of former Major League catcher Javier Valentin. The elder Valentin played in 631 big league games with Minnesota, Tampa Bay, and Cincinnati.

The club’s 24th round selection was CF Troy Dixon out of Samford University in Alabama. Dixon’s brother T.J. was a 24th round selection of the Minnesota Twins in the 2017 June Draft and is currently on the roster of Short-Season Elizabethton.

Texas selected third baseman Shea Patterson out of the University of Michigan in the 39th round. Patterson appeared in seven games at quarterback for the University of Mississippi in 2017 and transferred to the University of Michigan for the 2018 season. 

