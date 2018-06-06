Trial continues for a former Waco Police officer accused of applying deadly choke

The trial continued for a former Waco Police officer who was accused of applying a deadly choke on a man on Wednesday.

George Neville sat in court as day two of the trial saw Qualon Weaver give his testimony in court.

Weaver described how everything unfolded after he was placed in handcuffs. He told jurors Neville was verbally abusive and grabbed his Adam's apple while his hands were behind his back.

Neville’s former defense instructor and retired Waco Police officer Ricky Bates told jurors, based on the dash cam footage there was no reason for Neville to use a C Clamp Choke on Weaver. That choke is only used to apply deadly force.

The defense requested a mistrial based on the charges Weaver was arrested for on the night in question, but Judge Strother denied the request. Weaver was arrested for evading arrest and possession of marijuana, but those charges were dropped.

The trial will continue at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the 19th District Court in Waco.

The Mclennan County district attorney's office expects the jury to deliver a verdict by the end of the week.

