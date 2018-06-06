Special Operations K-9 and Horse Patrol partner sent to Rio Grande Valley Sector

Special Operations K-9 and Horse Patrol partner sent to Rio Gran - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Taylor Jackson, Producer
A member of BORSTAR Special Operations Group in El Paso deployed to Rio Grande Valley Sector along with both of his partners, a K-9 and horse.

The agent was sent to the Rio Grande Valley Sector to conduct search and rescue operations after recently completing the Rio Grande Valley Horse Patrol training.

The K-9, Jacky, is certified in search and rescue, tracking and human remains detection.

The agent hopes to acclimate the horse and K-9 duo.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection believe that the trio “will provide a unique capability of covering greater areas in a more efficient manner and potentially provide a more rapid response and life-saving aid to individuals in distress.”

