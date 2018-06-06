More than 300 school nurses gather for conference in Temple

More than 300 nurses from K-12 schools across Central Texas are brushing up on their skills at the 16th Annual School Nurse Conference hosted by Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.

The event took place from 9:45-11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple.

The conference helps local school nurses update their knowledge of healthcare and learn new skills.

Paulette Montelongo is a nurse educator at McLane Children's Medical Center. She said many of these nurses look forward to this conference all year long.

"It's very important because several of these nurses are by themselves in large school districts and they come here to get continuing education during the summer because it's an easy time for them since they're out of school," Montelongo said.

The speakers who led the event stressed the importance of total wellness and keeping yourself healthy to set an example for the kids.

"The biggest thing is wellness," Montelongo said. "We're also providing education updates on legal parts of their job, but the biggest thing is wellness because they need to lead by example."

Montelongo said this event is also a great networking opportunity for nurses.

"They can share good stories and bad stories and know that they have a support system out there with others who have gone through what they're going through," Montelongo said.

Baylor Scott & White Health is accredited with distinction as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.

