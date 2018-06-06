More than 300 school nurses gather for conference in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

More than 300 school nurses gather for conference in Temple

By Holly Stouffer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

More than 300 nurses from K-12 schools across Central Texas are brushing up on their skills at the 16th Annual School Nurse Conference hosted by Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.

The event took place from 9:45-11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple.

The conference helps local school nurses update their knowledge of healthcare and learn new skills.

Paulette Montelongo is a nurse educator at McLane Children's Medical Center. She said many of these nurses look forward to this conference all year long. 

"It's very important because several of these nurses are by themselves in large school districts and they come here to get continuing education during the summer because it's an easy time for them since they're out of school," Montelongo said.

The speakers who led the event stressed the importance of total wellness and keeping yourself healthy to set an example for the kids.

"The biggest thing is wellness," Montelongo said. "We're also providing education updates on legal parts of their job, but the biggest thing is wellness because they need to lead by example."

Montelongo said this event is also a great networking opportunity for nurses.

"They can share good stories and bad stories and know that they have a support system out there with others who have gone through what they're going through," Montelongo said.

Baylor Scott & White Health is accredited with distinction as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:52:08 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly