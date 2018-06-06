Several gallons of liquid meth seized on Texas highway

Jefferson County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-10 for several traffic violations.

On June 6, Jefferson County deputies stopped a vehicle with an Idaho license plate at the 845-mile marker of Interstate 10 eastbound.

Upon a later search, the deputies discovered several gallons of liquid methamphetamine in the fuel tank of the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, the deputies noticed that the stories of the occupants did not match each other and that they seemed “nervous.”

Believing there was contraband in the vehicle, deputies asked for voluntary consent to search the vehicle. The driver refused consent.

A K-9 officer was called to the scene and provided a positive alert, which provided probable cause for a search of the suspect vehicle.

Upon searching, the deputies determined that the fuel tank contained liquid methamphetamine.

The vehicle was then moved to a safe location where the fuel tank was removed. It was then determined that the fuel tank had been altered and contained approximately 16 gallons of liquid methamphetamine.

The drivers responsible are Ronald Bradford and Paula Bear, both are Houston residents.

The suspects were transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility with charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony of the 1st Degree.

