McAlister's to give away free tea on June 21

Tea lovers rejoice!

Its National Iced Tea Month and McAlister’s Deli is celebrating with giveaways the whole month of June.

The restaurant kicked off the month-long celebration on June 1 with a 32-ounce reusable tea tumbler giveaway to the first 20 guests in line. The tumblers, which are the same size as glasses available in-restaurant, are also available for purchase and come with 99-cent refills for the life of the cup.

Also beginning June 1, fans can receive a 32-cent tea through the McAlister’s rewards program, available on the app.

From June 11 to June 20, McAlister’s Rewards members will receive a free cookie with any tea purchase.

McAlister’s is also celebrating their 10th year of Free Tea Day.

All guests who visit their local McAlister’s on June 21 will receive a free 32-ounce tea, no purchase necessary.

"At McAlister's, we're saying 'Cheers to Ten Years' of Free Tea Day and also extending our thanks to fans with special iced tea treats throughout the month," said Joe Guith, President of McAlister's Deli.

"Everything at McAlister's, including our beloved teas, wouldn't be possible without our valued guests and we're thrilled to celebrate with our refreshing offerings all month long."

