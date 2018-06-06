Viral: Texas police department poses with eggs and toilet paper after failed prank

A Texas police department has gone viral after sharing a photo of themselves with materials from a failed prank. (Source: The Colony Police Department)

The Colony Police Department posted a picture of themselves with toilet paper and eggs from three senior students.

"TCPD would like to thank the three students from the class of 2018 for their generous donation of toilet paper and eggs for breakfast," wrote the department. "We were sorry to see that you ran away before we could thank you in person. May your life after graduation go better than this prank."

The post has been shared almost 1,500 times.

