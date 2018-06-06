Two teens indicted for the murder of a 19-year-old - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two teens indicted for the murder of a 19-year-old

By Lisette Lopez, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Two male suspects fled the scene (Source: KXXV) Two male suspects fled the scene (Source: KXXV)
Cash Hilliard (Source: Bell County Jail) Cash Hilliard (Source: Bell County Jail)
Marqus Brown (Source: Bell County Jail) Marqus Brown (Source: Bell County Jail)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Two suspects who were arrested after a fatal Temple shooting have been indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday.

According to the defense attorney’s office, Kevin Hambrick Jr. and Cash le Anthony Hilliard were both indicted for killing 19-year-old Savion Manuel.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on March 19. When officers arrived at the scene they found Manuel on the ground and began CPR, but his injuries were too severe according to the Temple Police Department.

Hambrick is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery charges. He is 17-years-old, but at the time of the crime, he was only 16-years-old. He is still in jail, and his bond is set at $250,000.

Hilliard, 17-years-old, was charged with capital murder. He is still in jail as well, the bond set at $1 million.

The third suspect, 18-years-old Marqus Brown, was not indicted, according to the defense attorney’s office. Brown is no longer in jail. The district attorney said the grand jury looked at the case and returned only two indictments.

