Multiple agencies responding to house fire

A house fire broke out on the 100 block of Crescent Creek Lane in Bruceville-Eddy on Wednesday.

The fire started just after 2 p.m. according to the homeowners. A family of six, two parents and four children, got out of the house in time and are safe. The fire department has not yet found the cause of the fire.

Bruceville-Eddy and Lorena Fire Departments are on the scene.

Central Texas News Now is on the scene to find out more information.

