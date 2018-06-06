Lost and found items donated to Communities in Schools - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lost and found items donated to Communities in Schools

By Brooke Bednarz, Reporter
COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

Copperas Cove ISD had nearly two thousand pounds of clothes, shoes, backpacks, and other items left behind in the lost and found this year. 

The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty collected lost and found items from all 11 campuses...and today, Wells Laundry in Copperas Cove allowed them to wash and dry all two thousand pounds of clothes for free. 

Communities in Schools representatives from Copperas Cove ISD then had the chance to choose the items they believe the less fortunate students in their schools might need come next year. 

"There are a lot of kids in the community that are low-income, that have low-income families, or are homeless, and being able to give them the things that they need, their necessities for school, is just amazing," Emily Kimball, the Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador, said. 

The remaining clothes and other items will be donated to Optimist Thrift Store in Copperas Cove --- where Communities in Schools representatives have free access to throughout the year. 

