Inspection report shows rodent droppings and roaches inside Vegas Buffet

Health inspectors with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District took a report of the Vegas Buffet's condition on Friday, the same day the McLennan County Sheriff's Office served a human trafficking warrant.

During the raid, 17 people were detained and the owners, Zhi Lin and Ya Li Yang, were arrested.

The inspection report shows that there were other problems within the restaurant as well including rodent droppings, roaches and uncovered food.

There were also chipped and broken plates, along with broken containers with ingredients inside.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District said the restaurant is closed and that the permit has been temporarily suspended as the investigation continues.

To view the full report, click the PDF below.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.