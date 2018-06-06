Landscaping trends: Southern states prefer security, composting, - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Landscaping trends: Southern states prefer security, composting, and gardening

By Taylor Jackson, Producer
Summer is right around the corner and so is summer landscaping.

According to offers.com, 70% of southerners will be upgrading their backyards. 39% will be focusing on the front yard, 31% will be updating the sides of houses, and 2% will be renovating roofs.

The most sought-after upgrades for the southern region are new lights, sprinklers, security systems, entertainment items, and composting bins.

Offers.com also says that southerners will most likely see news TVs, speakers and charging stations in their friend's yards this summer.

The heat might be unbearable, but according to the website, curb appeal is another priority for southerners. Garden beds, perennials, shrubs and new grass are the most common addition this year.

