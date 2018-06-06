Texas is number one state in nation to spoil dads - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas is number one state in nation to spoil dads

By Taylor Jackson, Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KXXV) -

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the love for Dads.

According to a survey done by Google, Texas is #1 in the nation for spoiling Dads.

Data from Google shows that Texas was first based on search volume per capita of search terms: fathers day ideas, fathers day gifts, fathers day gift ideas, best fathers day gifts, what to get for fathers day, what to buy for fathers day, and best fathers day gift ideas.

Other top states include Georgia (#2), New Jersey (#3), North Dakota (#4), and Maryland (#5).

South Carolina was ranked last at #50.

Father’s Day is June 17.

