O'Reilly's double homicide suspect indicted on capital murder charge

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The man suspected of murdering two O'Reilly Auto Parts employees has been indicted on a capital murder charge in Bell County.

In March, police arrested 47-year-old Theodore Dwyane Sims, a former O'Reilly Auto Parts and NAPA Auto Parts employee, in connection with the murders of 25-year-old Cody Glenn Cornell and 35-year-old Robert Joseph Pellerin III.

Sims was also identified in an aggravated assault at the NAPA Auto Parts where he formerly worked. Sims was fired from NAPA Auto Parts for stealing cash under $100. He left without incident.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sims went to a local gun store and asked for the "cheapest shotgun" on March 14, the day of the killings.

When he was arrested in March, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

