Aggie men's hoops releases SEC schedule

The Southeastern Conference released each league school’s home and away opponents for the 2018-19 men’s basketball season with Texas A&M hosting Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Reed Arena during the upcoming SEC campaign.

The 18-game conference schedule features nine home games and nine road games, with the Aggies facing eight schools just once and five schools twice. The road schedule includes trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina.

The Maroon & White will face Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and South Carolina both home and away next season. Notably, the Aggies’ home SEC schedule features five teams that represented the SEC during 2018 NCAA Tournament—Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri and Tennessee. Texas A&M also carried the SEC banner into the second weekend of March Madness by reaching the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons under head coach Billy Kennedy.

Dates and times for the 2018-19 SEC schedule will be released at later date. The Aggies’ complete 2018-19 non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.