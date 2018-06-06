Motorcyclist killed after being hit by car backing out of drivew - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Motorcyclist killed after being hit by car backing out of driveway

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in Killeen on Friday, June 1. 

Killeen police said 54-year-old Haywood J. Stricklen was driving a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle at a high rate of speed when a driver of a 2014 Jaguar backed out of a private driveway, causing the collision. 

The crash happened in the 5200 block of Bridgewood Drive just before 10 p.m.

The impact ejected Stricklen and caused him to hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash

Stricklen was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries less an hour later.

Killeen police are continuing to investigate the crash. 

