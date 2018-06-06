Wanted woman arrested, found with drugs in Bell County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Wanted woman arrested, found with drugs in Bell County

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kayla Brown-Gomez (Source: Bell County Jail) Kayla Brown-Gomez (Source: Bell County Jail)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

On Tuesday, a woman was arrested in Bell County during a traffic stop when officers discovered she was wanted in Guadalupe County. During the arrest, officers found drugs in the woman's car. 

Police said the woman was stopped in the 600 block of E. Nugent Avenue on Tuesday. She did not have insurance or an ID but provided the name Kayla Brown. 

She was found listed as Kayla Renee Brown-Gomez, who had an active warrant out of Guadalupe County.

Brown-Gomez was then placed under arrest. During the arrest, the officer saw a pill bottle, containing acetaminophen/hydrocodone pills that was prescribed to someone else.

Police said a plastic wrapping that tested positive for methamphetamines was also found.

Brown-Gomez was booked into the Bell County Jail with bonds totaling at $102,500.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:52:08 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly