Wanted woman arrested, found with drugs in Bell County

On Tuesday, a woman was arrested in Bell County during a traffic stop when officers discovered she was wanted in Guadalupe County. During the arrest, officers found drugs in the woman's car.

Police said the woman was stopped in the 600 block of E. Nugent Avenue on Tuesday. She did not have insurance or an ID but provided the name Kayla Brown.

She was found listed as Kayla Renee Brown-Gomez, who had an active warrant out of Guadalupe County.

Brown-Gomez was then placed under arrest. During the arrest, the officer saw a pill bottle, containing acetaminophen/hydrocodone pills that was prescribed to someone else.

Police said a plastic wrapping that tested positive for methamphetamines was also found.

Brown-Gomez was booked into the Bell County Jail with bonds totaling at $102,500.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.