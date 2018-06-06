Kids eat free at Killeen ISD starting June 6 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Kids eat free at Killeen ISD starting June 6

By Taylor Jackson, Producer
(Source:Pixabay) (Source:Pixabay)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Killeen Independent School District announced they will be giving away free meals to children aged 1 to 18.

As part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer feeding program, the KISD initiative will offer free breakfast and lunch to any child who comes to KISD’s door June 6 through August 10.

KISD will serve 3,200 free meals a day to children at sites all over the school district.

The school district is increasing the number of meals and serving locations this summer compared with the previous year.  

Last year KISD had 41 meal sites and averaged providing 1,005 free breakfasts and 1,793 free lunches every day throughout the summer. This year the school district expects to serve 1,200 free breakfasts and 2,000 free lunches a day at 42 locations around the area and may increase the number of serving locations to 45 to 50 before the end of the summer.

Children do not need to be enrolled in Killeen ISD to eat for free.

Local families can click here www.summerfood.org to exact locations and meal serving times near them.

