20-year-old arrested for stabbing ex-girlfriend in the face - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

20-year-old arrested for stabbing ex-girlfriend in the face

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lauren Morgan (Source: McLennan County Jail) Lauren Morgan (Source: McLennan County Jail)
BELLMEAD, TX (KXXV) -

Bellmead police arrested a 20-year-old early Wednesday morning after it was reported she stabbed her ex-girlfriend in the face, police said. 

When officers were sent to a hotel around 4 a.m., they could hear a woman yelling about being stabbed. Police said when the manager knocked on the door, and the 35-year-old victim opened while the suspect, Lauren Morgan, was holding a knife.

Morgan put down the knife when officers ordered. 

The victim reported she met with Morgan in the hotel room where Morgan was staying. The two were meeting over an argument involving another woman who was not directly involved or present.

The victim said during the argument, Morgan grabbed a knife and stabbed her, injuring her face. 

Morgan was taken to the McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, causing serious bodily injury, family violence charge.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:52:08 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly