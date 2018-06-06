20-year-old arrested for stabbing ex-girlfriend in the face

Bellmead police arrested a 20-year-old early Wednesday morning after it was reported she stabbed her ex-girlfriend in the face, police said.

When officers were sent to a hotel around 4 a.m., they could hear a woman yelling about being stabbed. Police said when the manager knocked on the door, and the 35-year-old victim opened while the suspect, Lauren Morgan, was holding a knife.

Morgan put down the knife when officers ordered.

The victim reported she met with Morgan in the hotel room where Morgan was staying. The two were meeting over an argument involving another woman who was not directly involved or present.

The victim said during the argument, Morgan grabbed a knife and stabbed her, injuring her face.

Morgan was taken to the McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, causing serious bodily injury, family violence charge.

