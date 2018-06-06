Elderly man falls victim to golf cart theft

Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect that stole a golf cart from an elderly man in Gatesville.

The crime occurred on May 18 between 7:40 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. on the 600 block of Golf Course Road.

The golf cart was a white Club Car brand with chrome wheels and highly cushioned seats. The keys were in the ignition at the time of the theft.

CenTex Crime Stoppers urges people for any information about this crime, or any local crime that has occurred.

They are available 24 hours a day at 1-254-865-8477.

Crime Stoppers also states that you never have to give your name and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for an award.

