Road repairs scheduled for Tree Lake Dr. for June

Starting Wednesday, Tree Lake Drive will be reduced to one lane each way for road repairs.

The repairs will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The project is estimated to be completed by the end of the June, weather permitting.

The City of Waco encourages drivers to plan accordingly and find an alternative route during this time to minimize delays and traffic congestion.

