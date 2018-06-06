College Station based Domino’s franchise owner recognized with national award

Mike Cunningham, president and CEO of MAC Pizza Management, was recently awarded the Domino’s Pizza Gold Franny Award for operational excellence.

Cunningham operates more than 75 Domino’s stores in Texas and is based in College Station.

The Gold Franny Awards were created more than 20 years ago by the International Franchise Association and are “designed to honor excellence among franchise owners”.

The awards are based on factors including operational audit scores, community involvement, store safety and security, and team member morale.

“I am honored to present this well-regarded award to such a deserving individual,” said Scott Hinshaw, Domino’s executive vice president of franchise operations and development. “Mike continues to deliver an unprecedented work ethic and great leadership to the Domino’s brand. This kind of direction takes our brand to the next level and we congratulate him on this great accomplishment.”

This is Cunningham’s eighth Gold Franny Award.

