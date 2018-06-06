College Station based Domino’s franchise owner recognized with n - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

College Station based Domino’s franchise owner recognized with national award

By Taylor Jackson, Producer
Connect
(Source: Domino's) (Source: Domino's)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Mike Cunningham, president and CEO of MAC Pizza Management, was recently awarded the Domino’s Pizza Gold Franny Award for operational excellence.

Cunningham operates more than 75 Domino’s stores in Texas and is based in College Station.

The Gold Franny Awards were created more than 20 years ago by the International Franchise Association and are “designed to honor excellence among franchise owners”.

The awards are based on factors including operational audit scores, community involvement, store safety and security, and team member morale.

“I am honored to present this well-regarded award to such a deserving individual,” said Scott Hinshaw, Domino’s executive vice president of franchise operations and development. “Mike continues to deliver an unprecedented work ethic and great leadership to the Domino’s brand. This kind of direction takes our brand to the next level and we congratulate him on this great accomplishment.”

This is Cunningham’s eighth Gold Franny Award.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • College Station based Domino’s franchise owner recognized with national awardMore>>

  • Business

    Business

    The latest on businesses in Central Texas

    More >>

    The latest on businesses in Central Texas

    More >>

  • NewsMore>>

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:52:08 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly