Driver who rear-ended a deputy's vehicle identified

A McLennan County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a crash on I-35 northbound near mile marker 357 in Hill County on Tuesday night.

Texas Department of Public Safety said the two-vehicle crash happened around 9:44 p.m. The deputy was traveling on the inside lane with vehicle emergency lights activated assisting with road construction. The driver of a Honda Accord, 54-years-old Susan Davis, crashed into the rear of the deputy's car according to DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard.

The deputy and the driver were both transported to Baylor Scott & White Waco with possible injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with charges possible.

After the accident, DPS warns drivers to be cautious in work zones. DPS said avoid changing radio stations, talking on the phone and doing anything that can cause a distraction.

