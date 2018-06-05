Waco ISD begins free summer lunch program - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco ISD begins free summer lunch program

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
WACO, TX

Waco Independent School District kicked off its free summer lunch program on Monday. 

According to Waco ISD, 34 percent of students who live in the district face childhood poverty. There are several sites within the district where kids who are 18 and under can drop by and get a free summer lunch.

Food service manager Alma Ramirez said even if there is no food at home, they can get a meal through the program.

"Since the parents work and they're not home to be able to cook for their children, we're able to bring food out to them in a bus or mobile," Ramirez said.

Similar food programs are being offered in La Vega ISD.

For more information on where you can find locations to get a summer lunch visit www.summerfood.org

