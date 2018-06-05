Police respond to 'questionable death' at Lovers Leap

The death was reported around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. (Source: KXXV)

Waco police responded to a questionable death at Lovers Leap in Cameron Park on Tuesday morning.

Police said a jogger discovered the man's body around 7:05 a.m. The man has been identified as 31-year-old Cody Mac Mynar, of Waco.

A man was found at the bottom of the cliff. His body suffered from trauma consistent from a fall from the cliff.

Waco Fire Department responded with a boat in the Brazos River to help remove the man's body from the trail.

Police say there are early indications that the death may be a possible suicide. An autopsy has been ordered for the body.

