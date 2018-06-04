Texas A&M wins Best of Texas Award for cybersecurity campaign

Texas A&M University's Division of Information Technology has won a Best of Texas Award for its 2017 cybersecurity awareness campaign.

The division is recognized for a web game designed by the university in which players track a hacker known as “Bad Bull” across campus by answering cybersecurity questions and riddles about Aggie traditions.

The game was cited for “cleverly using geolocation for an interactive experience while explaining the dangers of enabling location services and the importance of cybersecurity.”

Over 9,000 members of the campus community played the game.

Communications coordinator with the Division of IT, Bobby Bernshausen, accepted the award on behalf of the university at the Texas Digital Summit in Austin.

He worked on the 2017 campaign and is organizing the 2018 effort.

Bernshausen states that “just working on this project is rewarding but being recognized with a Best of Texas award is incredible.”

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.