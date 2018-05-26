Hundreds of car lovers pack downtown West

Hundreds of car lovers flooded downtown West Saturday afternoon for the Second Annual Small Town Showdown car show.

More than 300 cars were on display for the event.

People traveled from all over Central Texas, northern Oklahoma and even as far as Idaho.

All of the money from the event will go to the West Volunteer Ambulance Association, which was devastated after the 2013 deadly explosion.

