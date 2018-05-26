Former police officer honored at law enforcement reunion

The bond that law enforcement officers and their families have doesn't end when one retires from the force. In fact, it continues.

On Saturday, nearly one hundred former and current Central Texas law enforcement officers and their families gathered for the annual "Brothers and Sisters In Law" meeting.

"Brothers and Sisters In Law" was founded in 2003 by Wilburn Willis. Willis served on the Waco Police Department force in the 1960s. He left the police department in 1970 to take over his father's plumbing business after his father was diagnosed with cancer.

"Even though he left police work, police work never left him," Darryl Barton, the City of West Police Chief, said. Barton is also Willis' stepson.

Willis currently serves as chaplain for the Waco Police Association.

Barton surprised Willis with a shadow box filled with badges and pins Willis would have received if he had retired from Waco PD. The shadow box also came with a letter from Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt authorizing the badges.

