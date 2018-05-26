Four Aggie Golfers Named PING All-Central Region

A quartet of Aggies, Dan Erickson, Andrew Paysse, Chandler Phillips and Brandon Smith, highlighted the Division I PING All-Central Region Team which was announced Saturday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

After not seeing action during the fall semester, Erickson came on strong during the spring by playing in eight events and compiling a 71.92 scoring average in 24 rounds. The Whittier, Calif., native has notched four top-10 finishes in eight tournaments, including his first collegiate win at the Louisiana Classics in late February.

Paysse is enjoying the strongest campaign of his four-year Texas A&M career, owning a 72.06 scoring average with four top-10 showings in 12 events. The Temple, Texas, native has posted 19 rounds of par or lower in 36 total rounds this season. He helped the Aggies punch their ticket to nationals and win the Bryan Regional with an eighth-place showing.

A Huntsville, Texas, native, Phillips has won four events this year. An All-SEC selection, he brought a 70.36 stroke average into the NCAA Championship and is on pace to break his own school record set last season. Phillips has posted 27 rounds of par or better in his 36 rounds of competition. In addition to his four wins, he has four other top 10s and only placed outside the top 20 once in 12 events his junior campaign.

Earlier this week, Phillips was honored as a finalist for the Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award.

Smith, meanwhile, has become a mainstay in the Aggie lineup during his sophomore campaign. The Frisco, Texas, native has played in 11 events, compiling a 71.85 scoring average with 18 rounds of par or lower during 33 total rounds. He has notched six top-10 finishes this season and came just a stroke away from winning the NCAA Bryan Regional where he finished as runner-up with a 54-hole total of 10-under par.