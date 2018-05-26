A&M's Higgins Named Finalist for Williams Coach of the Year Award

Texas A&M men’s golf coach J.T. Higgins has been named a finalists for the Dave Williams Award presented by Golf Pride Grips announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The Williams Award honors the national coach of the year in Division I men’s golf. Williams Award and regional coach of the year recipients will be announced June 6.

Joining Higgins as finalists were Alan Bratton of Oklahoma State, Auburn’s Nick Clinard, Oklahoma’s Ryan Hybl and Vanderbilt’s Scott Limbaugh. Additionally, if a team wins the NCAA Championship and its coach was not previously named a finalist for the Dave Williams Award that coach will be added for coach of the year consideration.

Higgins led Texas A&M to a school record six victories this season, including the NCAA Bryan Regional. The Aggies placed inside the top three in all but two of their 12 events. Three different Texas A&M golfers won or shared medalist honors this season, including First-Team All-SEC selection Chandler Phillips who claimed four victories.

A Dave Williams Award finalists last season, Bratton has led Oklahoma State to nine tournament victories in 12 events. The Cowboys other three finishes were third, fourth, and a share of second. Oklahoma State was the unanimous No. 1 in the final regular season Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. As The Cowboys have produced 27 of 36 rounds of par or better.

Clinard was previously named SEC Coach of the Year. Under Clinard, the Tigers won four tournaments during the 2017-18 season, including the SEC Championship. Auburn has been nationally ranked the entire campaign and has finished sixth or better in every event. Individuals in the orange and blue have carded 129 rounds at or below par, including 94 below par.

The Big 12 Coach of the Year, Hybl has led Oklahoma to five tournament victories, including the Big 12 Championship and the NCAA Norman Regional. The Sooners have only placed outside the top three twice in 12 events. The defending NCAA champions have posted 24 of 37 rounds at par or better.

The reigning Dave Williams Award recipient, Limbaugh’s Vanderbilt squad posted four tournament victories this season. The Commodores only placed outside the top four once in 11 events. Vanderbilt has posted 23 of 34 rounds at par or better.