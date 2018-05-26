Waco firefighters investigate early morning fire

Waco firefighters are investigating after an overnight house fire.

It happened on the corner of North 36th Street and Hubby Avenue.

Acting Battalion Chief Greg Kistler told us the fire started outside, at the back of the home.

All the people inside were able to get out, and no one was hurt.

The home suffered minor fire damage on the outside, and minor smoke damage on the inside.

Right now, the cause of the fire is not clear.

We'll bring you more on this developing story as we learn more.

